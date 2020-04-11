TV Shows

Rupert Grint, actor of "Harry Potter", will be dad for the first time

April 11, 2020
Edie Perez
The actor Rupert Grint, who has participated in movies like Harry Potter, will be a dad for the first time at 31 years of age, according to reports on different news portals this day.

It is the representative of Rupert Grint who discloses such information and the announcement was made through the E! Portal. News.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and will be asking for privacy right now. "

Rupert's girlfriend Georgia Groome is 28 years old and originally from Nottingham, UK. They are both happy that they will become parents for the first time.

In recent interviews, Rupert Grint expressed that he was dying to become a dad and today his desire will finally be fulfilled.

Rupert became known worldwide as a child, after playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter saga.

Rupert Grint worked in the Harry Potter films alongside the actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, who are his friends and are surely going to congratulate them on social networks for their paternity.

