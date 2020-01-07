Rune 2: the feud between Ragnarok and Human Head ends, patch and DLC coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent months, a legal war has started between Human Head Studios and Ragnarok, the developer and publisher of Rune 2, which fortunately has just ended in the best way.

The development team was in fact acquired by Bethesda last November 2019 and has ditched the publisher and users who had purchased the game pending both corrective updates and paid expansions. The feud between the two sides continued for a few weeks and, in the end, instead of paying the $ 100 million requested by the publisher, Human Head Studio has provided Ragnarok with a hard disk containing everything needed to allow correct game support over the next few months. Officially the cause is still ongoing but, given the recent events, it cannot be excluded that the publisher decides to cancel everything and focus on the title.

In any case, this is excellent news for all those who have decided to spend their money to buy Rune 2, available exclusively on the Epic Games Store, and were worried about recent events.

We remind you that the current version of Rune 2 on sale on the Epic digital store is an early access and at the moment there is no news about the release of the game in definitive version or on console.