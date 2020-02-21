'Run', the new Sarah Paulson, already has poster and images

Share it:

The screenwriter and director of 'Searching', Aneesh Chaganty, seems to have set aside computer screens and smart phones in his new movie, 'Run', of which today we just saw their first official images and posters. East thriller Intimate is starring Sarah Paulson, and promises to give us a most sinister Mother's Day.

It will be that day, next May 8, when the film reaches theaters in the United States, not yet having a release date in our country. The movie, written by himself Chaganty with Sev Ohanian, takes place in a house, and seems to be focused exclusively on two characters: Diane (Sarah Paulson) and her daughter Chloe (the debutant Kiera Allen) 17 years old Apparently, 'Run' will tell us the story of Diane, who has raised her daughter, in a wheelchair, in isolation, keeping her totally away from the outside world. But when Chloe discovers her mother's sinister secrets, everything she knows begins to crumble.

Lionsgate

"It's super smart and strong. Aneesh and I spend a lot of time just talking about the character and the reasons we connect with her"commented Allen to Entertainment Weekly. While we wait for 'Run' to arrive on our screens, Paulson's most staunch fans will be able to see her again in her quintessential star series, 'American Horror Story', to which the actress will return in her tenth season to be the absolute protagonist Of the same.