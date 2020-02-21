Entertainment

'Run', the new Sarah Paulson, already has an official trailer

February 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
Sarah Paulson has already proven to be a chameleonic actress in all seasons of 'American Horror Story' in which she has gotten fully into the skin of different characters. Even so, the actress seems willing to face different challenges and her latest project, 'Run', It is a clear example of this. In this movie, of which we have already seen official images, Paulson will get into the skin of a mother something special, so much that we have not been able to avoid comparing it instantly with characters like Margaret White, mother of 'Carrie', or our dear Annie Wilkes, from 'Misery'. If you want to check it, you just have to play and enjoy the first official trailer You have just released Lionsgate from the movie.

Sarah Paulson in Run

Lionsgate

'Run' is the work of the screenwriter and director of 'Searching', Aneesh Chaganty, who promises to give us a most sinister Mother's Day. In fact, it will be that day, next may 8, when the movie reaches theaters in the United States, not yet having a release date in our country. The movie, written by himself Chaganty with Sev Ohanian, takes place in a house, and seems to be focused exclusively on two characters: Diane (Sarah Paulson) and her daughter Chloe (the debutant Kiera Allen) 17 years old 'Run' will tell us the story of Diane, who has raised her daughter, in a wheelchair, in isolation, keeping her totally away from the outside world. But when Chloe discovers her mother's sinister secrets, everything she knows begins to crumble.

While we wait for 'Run' to arrive on our screens, Paulson's most staunch fans will be able to see her again in the tenth season of 'American Horror Story'.

Sarah Paulson in 'Run'

Lionsgate

