'Run Sweetheart Run', first images

Last year we met for the first time Ella Balinska in 'Charlie's Angels'. While the actress knew how to defend herself great from anyone who tried to mess with her in this remake of the classic television series, in his new project it seems that he is going to have a little worse. Is about 'Run, Sweetheart, Run', Blumhouse tape that has just premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, and whose first images They just saw the light.

The film has been one of the most commented in the festival, being a "social terror" tape that has been described as a cross between 'Let me out' and 'The seed of the Devil'. Directed by Shana Feste, the tape tells the story of a woman (Ella Balinska), whose first date with a man becomes violent, having to get home through Los Angeles while the man (Pilou Asbaek) chases her.

Speaking to EW, Feste commented that, when he was just over 20 years old, he had an appointment with a man "that seemed incredible"but that ended "Going wrong, and I saw myself at one o'clock in the morning running to leave her home in Hollywood Hills". Apparently, Feste had to flee without shoes, without a phone or wallet. "That night was scary and illuminating"said the filmmaker. "The people I didn't think were going to help me helped me, and the people I thought were going to help me really didn't help me as much as they could have done."