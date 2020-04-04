 Rumors of M.O.D.O.K., Fantastic Four and Young Avengers for Ant-Man 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last night we knew that the movie "Ant-Man 3" added a new team with the addition of screenwriter Jeff Loveness. After that, this morning we advanced via Twitter the rumor that placed the villain M.O.D.O.K. in this film. Recall that this March it was already said that work was being done to bring the villain to the UCM. Now we give a little more shape to this rumor that we comment on social networks.

Apparently, before the incorporation of Loveness, the leading actor Paul rudd, who already contributed the script of "Ant-Man" and also to the history of "Ant-Man and the Wasp", came to write a draft for the third film in which I placed M.O.D.OK. and its organization A.I.M. (or I.M.A. in Spain) as main antagonists. This organization already appeared in "Iron Man 3".

It should be noted that in the second Ant-Man movie, Sonny Burch worked for a mysterious benefactor. For a long time the rumor was playing that this benefactor was none other than Norman Osborn, but after the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" That idea was completely dismantled – although there are still those who maintain it, assuring that there were last-minute changes. Now, and this would already be a bit more speculation, you might think that that benefactor was really M.O.D.O.K.

However, the news does not stop there, and it is said that the Marvel Studios' original plans were to place the Fantastic Four 4 in "Ant-Man 3". However, today they would have abandoned that idea to include some incarnation of the Young Avengers in the movie, which would link to those October rumors that this film would serve as an introduction to the young group of heroes. It is not yet known which members of the group will appear, but the sure bets are obviously Ant Man's daughter, Cassie Lang, Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), and sibling pair Wiccan & Speed ​​(son of Scarlet Witch and Vision).

Curiously, a couple of days ago another rumor began to sound that pointed out that Marvel Studios was going to start receiving story proposals for a project already focused on the Young Avengers, although it is not yet known if it will be a series or a movie.

RUMORAZO!

Marvel Studios is going to start receiving story proposals and storylines for Young Avengers. From there, screenwriter / s will be chosen for the project. It is not yet known if it is for a series or for a movie pic.twitter.com/iYUkTLDRNz – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) April 2, 2020

Via information | GWW