Rumors about the alleged separation of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

One of the favorite marriages of the show is the one formed by the actors Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, who have the little girl as their daughter Kailani

Although at the beginning of their relationship they were very much in love and happy, in recent dates the messages that the couple is engaged in social networks are counted and sometimes limited to interactions where both appear with their descendant.

The last photo in Instagram The family of three members goes back to last December, so much has been speculated about possible problems and even eventual separation.

Neither Aislinn neither Mauricio They have referred to the issue publicly, but Eugenio Derbez's daughter calmed the rumors with his recent social media activity.

And the couple went for a walk with their little girl to take her to ride a pony, an activity that apparently is the favorite of Kailani

The record of the moment was captured by the own Aislinn Derbez, who shared everything through the ‘Stories’ from your official account of Instagram

There we could see that the three are still together and leave as a family, so that the followers of the marriage were calm to see that apparently there are no serious problems between them.

Below you can see the content shared by the beautiful Aislinn Derbez about her daughter Kailani, where her husband also appears, Mauricio Ochmann:

