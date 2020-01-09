Rumored the return of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon in today's Pokémon Direct

Share it:

In a matter of an hour we will be seeing a new Pokémon Direct about 20 minutes long where more is expected than the most imminent news for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

In the absence of very little to start the broadcast, very interesting information has come to light for those who enjoyed the spin-off saga Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.

Daniel Ahmad does not usually give stitch without thread and whenever he makes a comment of this type it ends up materializing in the form of an official announcement shortly after. We know it really soon.

This is one of the many franchises that could debut very successfully on Nintendo Switch, as there are also thousands of players asking for deliveries of Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Snap and so many other possibilities.