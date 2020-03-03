 Rumored the return of Batroc for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and another video of the set

General News

March 3, 2020
The last rumor that jumps over the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” talk about the possible appearance of the villain Batroc el Saltador. We saw this character at the beginning of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" in the skin of Georges St-Pierre. After his fight with Capi, S.H.I.E.L.D. He stopped him and we knew nothing more about him.

At the moment it is a rumor to take with caution that comes from the hands of Weekly Planet Podcast, generally not a usual source of slapping but in the past they were right in saying that Matt Daom would appear in "Thor: Ragnarok". Interestingly, last month, St-Pierre made a publication on his social networks with an image of him on a plane and in which he said he was going to "another exciting project", so it could fit. With the loud rumors that sound of a possible appearance of the Thunderbolts in the series, perhaps Batroc can become another of its members.

Along with the rumor arrive quite a lot of materials from the filming of the series, such as a new video in which we can see (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), while Walker can be seen fighting a large group of people, Bucky releases hostages from a vehicle (FIN SPOILER). Then we have an image that is being very commented on by fans. It is quite blurred, but it is speculating that in the image we could see Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and although it might seem at first glance, nothing makes us indicate that it is so.

