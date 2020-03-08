 Rumored the Eternals trailer for next month

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last night we were advancing on Twitter what some people were commenting on insiders of the superhero movie industry, which pointed to the first trailer of "Eternals" would be finished.

Marvel Studios has shown advances of the film in different conventions and expo, but has not yet launched anything officially that allows us a clear look of the film. That moment could come in a matter of weeks.

Although many fans would like to see him this month, he will still have to wait a bit. The release forecast, even to try to rumor although it would be a logical movement, is set for next month. The trailer is finished, but the first to enjoy them will be the shareholders of the company, which as always, enjoy the material before anyone else. We should not expect that its projection for shareholders leaks too much, as there is usually a lot of confidentiality in that regard.

The idea is to launch in April, so that in addition can be screened in cinemas next to the movie "Black Widow".

What has been said is that the trailer will focus on the different environments of the film – remember that there are many locations for the film – with little dialogue. The trailer would be divided equally between the different time periods that the film will cover – they said the film would cover more than 7,000 years of history. We would see the actors both in civilian clothes – as we know infiltrated on Earth – and in their superhero costumes, and for example we would see Dane Whitman as Black Knight and riding a horse. Although Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) are the main protagonists of the film, the trailer will focus on Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Thena (Angelina Jolie).

Via information | Twitter DanielRPK | Twitter Eternals News