 Rumored Supreme Squad to appear in Loki

New rumored for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that points to the possible debut of Supreme Squad. Specifically speaking of its appearance in the series "Loki", although the truth is that not much more information is provided.

Actually the appearance is rather a suspicion that a series producer would have bought a volume of this superhero group at a local store, a fairly frequent indication of a possible debut on the small or large screen.

This group, recently revived by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness in their Avengers stage, is a force of superhuman champions coming from an alternate reality. Precisely for this reason it is commented that we could see the group as an alternative version of the Avengers in some of the alternative lines of the UCM that we see in Loki, which as we know, will move through the multiverse.

Via information | Bleeding cool