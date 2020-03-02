 Rumored Falcon's Eye Costume by Matt Fraction for Hawkeye

Share it:

The Serie "Hawkeye" Marvel Studios, whose shooting would begin in July or September – according to the source to which we give more truth – will take many influences from the stage of comics by Matt Fraction and Aja. In fact, the logos seen for now of the film show a design very similar to that of the comics. Now there is a rumor that could be even more evident that these 2012-2015 comics will be very much in mind.

As published on insider Jeremy Conrad on his MCU Cosmic website, in this Clint Barton series the “suit” that the character wore at the Fraction stage could appear. It is true that in the comic looks mostly jeans and a purple T-shirt, but also came to have a fairly minimalist suit, purely black with a purple logo on the chest. Curiously Conrad points to that we don't necessarily have to see Clint with the suit, and drops that we could simply see the shirt with the logo hanging on a hanger, just like the Scarlet Witch comics costume that has already been seen on the Super Bowl spot and was really a Halloween costume.

A previous conceptual art of the series has already shown the hero in a purple suit, very close to what he has worn in the UCM films, so we assume that this design is what we would see as the main costume in the series.

The series as we know will delve into the origins of Clint Barton, a subject little or nothing explored at UCM, but the central theme will be to pass the witness of Kate Bishop as the new Hawkeye.

Via information | MCU Cosmic