 Rumored Clea for the movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

The cast of the movie "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" It could continue to expand according to a new casting call that reveals that they are looking for an actress for a character intimately — and never better said — related to the Master of Mystic Arts. It's about the too Sorceress Clea, a character who in fact was considered to appear in the first Doctor Strange movie, and who is theorized could be one of those characters that Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) has said he was so eager to bring to UCM.

The casting call places the character as “Central in the narrative”, looking for someone of age that ronde from twenty long to forty. It also emphasizes that you must have qualities to exercise as a "woman protagonist", what we do not know whether to interpret as possible villain or possible ally of Strange, and especially with the link of past relationship between Stephen and Claire (Rachel McAdams).

Clea first appeared in the comic “Strange Tales # 126” as a true stranger, without even receiving a name, but over time she became an ally in the battles against Dormammu. She is the daughter of the fearsome Umar, which makes her Dormammu's niece, but that does not prevent her from joining forces with Strange when he was trapped in the Dark Dimension, although she was later captured for her betrayal. Strange ended up helping her to free herself, and later, she went to live with Strange, getting to establish a romantic relationship between them. The couple finally returned to the Dark Dimension, where they dethroned Umar. Clea then took his place as ruler of the Dark Dimension. He finally left the throne, but chaos soon claimed the dimension in his absence. Clea ended up leaving Doctor Strange (whose responsibilities on Earth did not allow him to leave the world alone forever) to lead a resistance to try to free the Dark Dimension.

Via information | The Illuminerdi