Rumor: Resident Evil 8 would be first person again and more details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next installment in the main saga of the Resident Evil franchise (which almost certainly will not be called Resident Evil 8) has been the objective of recent rumors that would reveal part of the keys to the game.

In the Residence of Evil channel, operated by a group of franchise fans with frequent access to exclusive content, it is mentioned that the next installment would be first person again, a novelty that Resident Evil VII contributed.

Rumor: first potential Resident Evil 8 details have leaked – Ethan from VII is the protagonist

– first-person

– zombies return

– new enemy type: werewolves

– new stalker enemy type

– Chris Redfield will return in some form via https://t.co/fEZBP82rxy pic.twitter.com/taYt67VpUt – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 28, 2020

It also ensures that we will have Ethan as the protagonist again, that the classic undead will return (instead of the crazy and mutant family), that there will be a new type of enemy similar to werewolves, as well as a female-looking enemy that we constantly chases and disappears when shot.

Regarding locations, we talk about rural environments that could probably be inspired by European countries. Like all of the above they are only speculations based on rumors that arise from people close to development but that it is not possible to confirm right now.

Similarly there is talk of Chris Redfield's return in some way. We do not know if it would appear for a brief period of time, as a secondary character, in a secluded place from which we visited as protagonists or anything else.

Something tells us that we will have to wait a little to be able to know more considering that now Capcom is totally focused on carrying out Resident Evil 3 Remake, a game we did have some official details recently.