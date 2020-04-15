 Rumor points to Donna Troy's return for Titans season 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new rumor talks about another character that we would see in the third season of "Titans", which as we already know, will be loaded with quite a few new characters. This time the information points to a return, that of a character who debuted in season two last year, that of Donna Troy interpreted by Conor Leslie.

The little that has been said is that Leslie would return to play Donna again but this time we would see her in his Troian identity, not like Wonder Girl, who was the superhero we saw in the second season.

In 1989 the comic "The New Titans # 55" it showed how Donna Troy abandoned her identity as Wonder Girl and became Troia. Like Troia, Donna sported a new hairstyle, another costume outfit, and a number of mythical items. Interestingly in the past, Leslia has already said that there was still a lot to explore about Donna Troy.

This return to this other identity, information to be treated with caution, is possibly the link with the end of the second season, as we remember that (Spoiler: select the text to see it) Wonder Girl died and the Amazons took Donna's body to Themyscira, so I know that somehow they would get her back to life there (END SPOILER).

This third season will feature the return of Ian Glen as Bruce Wayne, the debut of Barbara Gordon, and other appearances are also rumored such as Phantasm, Roy Harper or even Lex Luthor.

Via information | Titans Facebook Group,