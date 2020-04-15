General News

 Rumor points to Donna Troy's return for Titans season 3

April 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of the trailer for the second season of Titans (2019)

A new rumor talks about another character that we would see in the third season of "Titans", which as we already know, will be loaded with quite a few new characters. This time the information points to a return, that of a character who debuted in season two last year, that of Donna Troy interpreted by Conor Leslie.

The little that has been said is that Leslie would return to play Donna again but this time we would see her in his Troian identity, not like Wonder Girl, who was the superhero we saw in the second season.

In 1989 the comic "The New Titans # 55" it showed how Donna Troy abandoned her identity as Wonder Girl and became Troia. Like Troia, Donna sported a new hairstyle, another costume outfit, and a number of mythical items. Interestingly in the past, Leslia has already said that there was still a lot to explore about Donna Troy.

READ:  Kingdom Season 3: Episode 1 Comes on 6 April

This return to this other identity, information to be treated with caution, is possibly the link with the end of the second season, as we remember that (Spoiler: select the text to see it) Wonder Girl died and the Amazons took Donna's body to Themyscira, so I know that somehow they would get her back to life there (END SPOILER).

This third season will feature the return of Ian Glen as Bruce Wayne, the debut of Barbara Gordon, and other appearances are also rumored such as Phantasm, Roy Harper or even Lex Luthor.

Image of Donna Troy as Troia in the DC comics

Via information | Titans Facebook Group,

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.