 Rumor has it that Marvel Studios works on a Disney + Secret Invasion project

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of the Skrulls in the Secret Invasion event

Rumor reappears that Marvel Studios is working on a Disney + series dedicated to Secret Invasion, the well-known comic book crossover that revealed that some superheroes were really Skrulls infiltrated on Earth. Bleeding Cool released last month that Marvel was working on this project and now insider Daniel Richtman supports the idea by pointing out that it works on a project very similar to the Secret Invasion.

It really does not seem that we are talking about a proper series of Secret Invasion, but about a series of style that will link directly with the sequel to "Captain Marvel", a film that would hit theaters in 2022. It is said that this series involves the Kree and the Skrulls, as well as S.W.O.R.D., which we remember will have its debut at UCM shortly.

At the moment all this must be taken as a rumor, but the fact that it comes from two different sources makes us think that Marvel Studios is preparing something related to the Kree and the Skrulls.

Remember that although we saw the kindest face of the Skrulls in "Captain Marvel"Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has already advanced that there are good and bad Skrulls, so we should not be fooled by the version we saw of them in the Carol Danvers movie.

Via information | Daniel Richtman Patreon

