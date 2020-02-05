Rula Jebreal, the monologue in Sanremo are words that we would like to hear every day (and tear the soul)

Of Rula Jebreal, that a Sanremo 2020 does a monologue about women and put in line all the right words, one by one, the world should be full. It arrived on the stage of Sanremo after the descent from the infamous Ariston stairs (but the most important of her life were those of the plane from which she got off when she first arrived in Italy), she positioned herself in front of two lecterns, with a white paper it's a black book, and, after settling down her voice a little, she recounted what women undergo every day in the world, what happened to her mother, who committed suicide by setting herself on fire, and what, instead, women should to be, but still they are not: "silence, noise, music". Music, in fact. The one that Sanremo celebrates and the one that Rula Jebreal herself used, with her texts leaning on the lectern, to say that "it is possible to find the right words, it is possible to tell about love, respect, affection and care" and that men, in this case Franco Battiato, Francesco De Gregori, Ivano Fossati is Vasco, the right words can find them.

She has done it and has ringed them as those who love them know how to do them. And this to get straight to many points, and to one for which you have to fight, without ever getting tired "Let us be who we are or what we want to be: mothers of ten children and mothers of nobody, housewives or careers. You are our accomplices, our comrades, indignant with us, when someone asks us "What did you do to deserve what happened to you?".

He tore the soul from us, and he did it wrapped in a wonderful and sparkling dress, with a voice moved by emotion, because the "numbers are ruthless", because every day women are killed, suffer violence and are guilty. She told her story, as a girl who at 5 years of age, for the violence that nullifies you in body and soul, remained without her mother and arrived in an orphanage, where there were many "other unfortunate girls like me" . His is the story of many women for whom fairy tales have been sad. He also mentioned Franca Rame, who had spoken of his violence in his monologue Rape.

Last evening Twitter, as usual, has gone crazy with hashtag shots #Sanremo2020. There was a time, however, when the peak came. It was for her, for what she said, for the charge and the strength of words that go beyond her personal history and all touch with the crudeness of their truth.

Thank you Rula, the words should be this: darts that strike you from the heart to the mind to shed light with their fire.

Rula Jebreal, the monologue on women in Sanremo 2020. Getty Images

Rula Jebreal, the monologue to Sanremo 2020 integral, because there is no need to add anything else

"Did you have underwear that evening?".

"Do you remember looking on the internet for the name of a birth control that morning?"

"Do you find men who wear jeans sexy?"

"If women don't want to be exploited, they have to stop dressing good."

These are just some of the questions posed in a courtroom to two girls who reported sexual violence in Italy not long ago. Insinuating questions, which imply a bitter, cruel truth: we women are never innocent. We are not because we denounced too late or because we denounced too early, because we are too beautiful or even too ugly, because we were too uninhibited, and we wanted it.

♫(The cure, Franco Battiato)

I will protect you from the fears of hypochondria

From the disturbances that you will encounter on your way from today

From the injustices and deceptions of your time.

Because you are a special being

And I, I will take care of you ♪

I grew up in an orphanage, along with hundreds of girls. We children all the series, one at a time, told a story, our stories. They were sad fairy tales. Not fairy tales of mothers who reconcile sleep, but tales of unfortunate daughters, who took sleep away from sleep. We told each other about our mothers, often tortured, raped and killed. Every night, before going to sleep, we all freed ourselves and celebrated those words of pain.

I love words. I learned, coming from places of war, to believe in words and not rifles, to try to make the world a better place. Also and especially for women. But then there are the numbers.

And in Italy, in this magnificent country that has welcomed me, the numbers are ruthless: in the last three years, 3 million and 150 thousand women have suffered sexual violence in the workplace. Over the past two years, an average of 88 women a day have experienced abuse and violence, one every 15 minutes. Every 3 days a woman was killed, 6 women were killed only last week. And in 80% of cases, the executioner does not need to knock on the door, for a very simple reason: he has the house keys. There are his prints on the doormat, the mark of his lips on the glass in the kitchen.

♫ (Francesco De Gregori, The Cannon Woman)

I will throw this huge heart of mine into the stars one day

I swear I will

And beyond the blue of the tent in the blue I will fly

When the cannon woman

It will become gold and silver

Without going through the station

The last train will take ♪.

My mother Zakia, who everyone called Nadia, lost her last train when I was 5 years old. She committed suicide by setting herself on fire. But the pain was a slow flame that had begun to rise and blacken her clothes when she was only a teenager. His body was something he wanted to get rid of, it had been the place of his torture. Because my mother Nadia was brutalized and raped twice: at 13 years old by a man and then by the system that forced her to silence, which did not allow her to report. Because wounds bleed more when one is not believed. The man who raped her for years, whose memory was indelible, was with her, while the flames devoured her body. He had the house keys.

♫(Sally, Vasco Rossi)

Sally suffered too much

Sally has already seen what

It can collapse on you

Sally has already been punished

For every distraction or weakness

For every candid caress

Given to not feel the bitterness ♪.

How many times have we been Sally? As I speak to you, there is a woman walking in the middle of the road crushed by guilt, without having any guilt. You have no fault. While Franca Rame was raped on March 9, 1973, the year I was born, she sought salvation in music. "I have to stay calm. I have to stay calm. I attach myself to the noises of the city, to the words of the songs, I have to be calm ", he recited in his powerful monologue," The rape ", in which he retraced that dramatic event. The songs I mentioned tonight are all written by men, all of them. So you see it is possible to find the right words, it is possible to tell love, respect, affection and care. This is the moment in which those words become reality, the moment in which those words are not only sung but are finally lived every day. To do this we must fight, scream from every stage, even when they tell us it is not appropriate. I have become the woman I am for my mother, and thanks to my daughter Miral, who is sitting among you. I owe it to them, we owe it to everyone, everyone, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a neighbor, our country, even decent men, to the very idea of ​​civilization and equality. To the biggest idea of ​​all: that of freedom.

Now I speak to men. Let us be who we are or what we want to be: mothers of ten children and mothers of nobody, housewives or careers. You are our accomplices, our companions, indignant with us, when someone asks us "What did you do to deserve what happened to you?".

♫(There is time, Ivano Fossati)

There is a beautiful time, all sweaty

A rebellious season

The instant in which the only arrow fires

Which comes to the heavenly vault

It pierces the stars

It is a day that all people

You reach out your hand

It is the same instant for everyone

That he will be blessed, I believe

From far away ♪.

I was chosen tonight to celebrate music and to celebrate women, but I'm here to talk about the things that really need to be talked about. Of course I put the best dress and basically the meaning of all this is in the right words and the right questions. Tomorrow ask yourself how the conductors of Sanremo were dressed, ask yourself as well. "How was Jebreal dressed?".

But never ask a woman, who was raped, how she was dressed that night. Never ask again.

My mother was afraid of that question. My mother didn't make it. And so many women. And we don't want to be afraid anymore. We no longer want to be victims, orphans, an accessory, a share. I owe it to my mother Nadia, we owe it to our mothers, we owe it to all of us. And I also owe it to myself. We owe it to our daughters and those little girls here and there, because nobody can afford to take away and take away the right to fall asleep with a fairy tale. We women want to be free, in space and time, we want to be silence, noise.

We want to be just that: music.

You can review and listen to the monologue of Rula Jebreal in Sanremo 2020 on Raiplay.

We add that Rula Jebreal the story of Amadeus and he didn't let her go back. Rather. He opened his monologue saying, "we women take a step forward" and during the evening he launched another hit. When she was there Diletta Leotta on stage she said "Come on Amadeus, come back, we are for the par condicio, parity. Come back. "Rula, you're all of us, but really!

