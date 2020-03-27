Rukia shines with her Bankai in this Bleach themed cosplay

Share it:

Bleach is about to return. It is now certain news, complete with an announcement in great pomp by Shueisha and author. The date, however, is still unknown and fans are shuddering to see Ichigo Kurosaki and company in action with all the news brought from the last narrative arc. And, of course, the return of Rukia Kuchiki.

Shinigami was one of the first characters to appear in the world of Bleach and the driving force behind many opera sagas. The girl has repeatedly shown her skills, with the zanpakuto strongly oriented towards the ice element. What the anime does not know is that too Rukia Kuchiki manages to use the Bankai, called Hakka no Togame (Punishment of the white mist) which makes it cloak an intense white.

This form that only some Bleach fans know can be seen in the cosplay of Tddcosplay, a girl who has decided to take on the role of Rukia. As you can see at the bottom, Rukia turns her hair white and the face becomes very pale, the clothes are transformed and become white as he wields a sword capable of controlling the frost up to lethal temperatures. It can be said that thanks to Hakka no Togame, Rukia becomes a real ice princess. You just have to wait another year or two to be able to see this version even in the anime.

Fans of Bleach are excited for the latest news and increase the cosplay like that of Ulquiorra arrived on the net a few days ago.