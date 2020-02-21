Rui or Hina? Domestic Girlfriend is in the final stages, the winning sister revealed

Share it:

After more than 260 chapters and six years of serialization, author Kei Sasuga finally has it unveiled the winning sister of the battle for the heart of Natsuo Fujii, the young protagonist of Domestic Girlfriend. The endless race between Rui and Hina has therefore definitively ended and, as in real life, only one of the two has achieved happiness.

Despite the threats of some fans and some sporadic criticism due to the excessive slowness that characterized the central part of the story, Kei Sasuga has decided not to resort to shortcuts or to seek third ways, setting what would seem to be the ending of the manga with a well-defined couple.

The winner is therefore Rui Tachibana, Hina's younger sister and skilled blue-haired cook. After the first third of the story Natsuo began to get closer and closer to the acquired sister, ending up understanding, after having refused his advances several times, how much he actually needed his support. In the last few chapters of the story Rui got pregnant and the two got the blessing of their parents, subsequently announcing their marriage.

The story therefore seems to be in the finishing straight, given that all the subplots have been practically completed and there would seem to be no problems on the horizon. After the marriage between the protagonist couple and some clarification on the future of the older sister, the work should therefore end. Kei Sasuga also decided to dispel any doubts, sharing a picture dedicated to Hina on his Twitter profile a few hours ago and implicitly confirming his defeat.

And what do you think of it? Team Hina or Team Rui? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you loved them both instead, we strongly recommend that you take a look at this superb artwork by the author of Domestic Girlfriend.