Rugby player Billy Vunipola explained why he didn't kneel in a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement

Billy Vunipola, Michael Rhodes and Vincent Koch remained standing (Shutterstock)

This Saturday, Bristol board he won 16 to 12 against the Saracens in a duel corresponding to the English rugby competition and that ended up being the scene of controversy due to an event that occurred in the previous one, during the tribute that the players made to the movement Black Lives Matter (BLM).

After the murder of the American citizen George Floyd In May of this year, millions of descendants from around the world joined in a cry for justice for the crime of the Minneapolis man, who was suffocated by a police officer in the middle of an arrest. This unfortunate episode also served as a trigger for the fiery claim of those who are fed up with racism and demand equality within society.

The BLM raised the voice of many of these people, including athletes from various countries who have now managed to allow tributes in the previews of events, such as games, fights or races. However, not everyone agrees with this and many choose not to participate in this moment in which the protagonists take one knee to the ground. That was what happened this weekend with Billy Vunipola.

Billy Vunipol assured that he does not feel represented with the position against the bible and the church (Shutterstock)

The rugby player born in Australia, but nationalized English, stood alongside two of his teammates, Michael Rhodes and Vincent Koch, as the rest of the team performed the tribute in silence. His stance drew attention because he was the only Afro-descendant player who chose not to kneel, despite the fact that even his older brother, Mako Vunipola, who plays a mainstay for the Saracens, did.

After the controversy, Billy He explained the reason for his decision: “What I saw in terms of that movement (Black Lives Matter) was not aligned with what I believe. They were burning churches and Bibles. I can't bear that. Even though I am a person of color, I am still more of a person of, I guess, Jesus, ”he told the podcast. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Last year, the 27-year-old had already become involved in a controversy when defending his colleague Izzy Folau, who through a post on social networks had assured that homosexuals would go to hell. Several months after that episode, Billy Vunipola he was more cautious about his opinion and stated: “The way Folau expressed it was very abrupt and direct. Sometimes the gospel is direct. But at the same time, we must accept people for who they are and what they want to do with their own lives. It's not up to me to judge, it's up to God. First of all, obtaining forgiveness or going to heaven, or not going to hell, is believing in Jesus Christ and, essentially, that is what I wanted to convey ”.

