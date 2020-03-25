Rugani's couple assures that the footballer took the COVID-19 test the day he played against Inter

Huge controversy that has been created in Italy as a result of statements by the Rugani couple. In an interview to The Post International, Michela Persico has assured that Rugani played sick against Inter Milan on March 8 and played the game despite suspecting that he might have a coronavirus and get tested COVID-19 that same day.

"Daniele returned home from training on March 7. He felt bad, had a few tenths of a fever and little else, but we began to suspect even though he got up better in the morning and together with the club we decided that he was tested to check if you had the COVID-19. The test was done on Sunday 8 and the result came on the 9th. In my case I had it done on the 16th in public health and the results also reached me the next day, "Persico said.

In pursuit of the great controversy generated, Juventus went through these statements to deny them and ensure that the test was performed on the 11th, the same day that his positive was made public. Later, Michela Persico rectified her own words and said that Rugani was tested days after the match.