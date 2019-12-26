Rudy Fernández: "The one who helped me the most was Ricky, who spent sleepless nights for being with me"

The Christmas program of BE Sports He had a wide presence of captains and the first to go through the microphones of the SER Chain was that of the Spanish Basketball Team: Rudy Fernandez.

In conversation with Marta Casas and Pacojó, the forward of Real Madrid and the National Team, reviewed what has been experienced in recent months, first pointing out that "These days it always hurts to leave and it is bad to get used to these things but it is what there is ", questioned about the suffocating basketball calendar.

Rudy Fernández has lived a year of emotional ups and downs. His great success, being captain of the Spanish National Team that won the World Cup in China. "For me being the captain in Beijing gold was a pride. We were a group and they helped me a lot to practice as such. The satisfaction of being the first to touch the cup and lift it was very special ", recognized the Majorcan.

"Living the week against Australia from the inside was exhausting," Rudy said with a laugh. "Where we started to win the final was in the match of Italy. There we took a step forward, "Rudy analyzed about the difficult road to the title.

The most painful part of the year was the personal problems experienced in his family, with two losses difficult to forget. "I was about to leave the National Team because of the difficult moments my family was going through, "Fernández said. "The one that helped me the most was Ricky, who was my roommate and that sometimes he spent sleepless nights for being with me ".

The challenge of getting a fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo, after two silver and one bronze, is one of Rudy's great goals for 2020. "Of the four Olympics I've played, I've been lucky enough to win three medals, if I have the opportunity to play another one, I would love to win the gold. "

Although yes, the loss of the largest of the Gasol is seen as a serious problem on the horizon. "In case Pau doesn't play, we lose a lot. He is the best player in the history of our basketball and the situation he is in is screwed. I hope he can recover and I think the National Team has to wait for him until the last minute. "