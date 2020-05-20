Ruby Rose leaves Batwoman of her own accord

Share it:

Actress Ruby Rose has made the decision to resign her role as Batwoman in the series that The CW premiered a few months ago and that now will need another protagonist for the second season, which will premiere in January 2021.

“I’ve made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman in the following season. It has not been a decision that I have taken lightly since I have the utmost respect for the cast, the team, and all those involved in the series in Vancouver and Los Angeles.” the actress told in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Caroline Dries, not only for giving me this incredible opportunity but also for welcoming me to the beautiful DC universe that they have created”

The end of the first season of Batwoman took place recently and had already been renewed for a new batch of episodes by the time Ruby Rose announced her sudden departure.

There have been no reasons for abandoning the role, but for the moment in Deadline, they assure that it has nothing to do with the serious injury that the actress suffered during the filming of the first season.

The creatives behind the series claim to be very committed to the second season and will re-select an LGBTQ actress for the starring role. His name will be announced in the coming months, as filming cannot take much longer to start if they continue to plan to premiere in January of next year.

The first time Batwoman was publicly shown in an official first trailer, hundreds of criticisms of the series, as well as Ruby Rose herself and her character, began to surface. Mainly viewers viewed the series as “spreading feminist” and many encouraged the boycott in the days prior to its arrival on television. Obviously, the series has met expectations and therefore there are new episodes signed, although Rose may not want to continue to be the target of these comments, it is still difficult to know why what is gone