Rubiales, Elizegi and Aperribay, agree to preserve the Cup final with the public: "They are the key piece"

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed the news advanced by Cadena SER about the decision to postpone the date of the final of the Copa del Rey, which was scheduled for next April 18, in order to preserve and ensure that This event can be disputed with the public. All this after the Coronavirus crisis.

The new date will be announced next week.. There will be several proposals on the table and the decision will be made that guarantees the best possible way to dispute this final and that it be with the public. This decision was made after a lunch between Luis Rubiales, Jokin Aperribay and Aitor Elizegi, as Antón Meana announced this Tuesday in El Larguero.

As El Larguero has been reporting, the RFEF never had the temptation for said final to move from Seville and will be held at the La Cartuja stadium. In this official announcement, Rubiales, Elizegi and Aperribay made statements through the official channels of the Federation.

Luis Rubiales: "It was a fantastic first contact with the two presidents, both of Real and Athletic Club. Very positive because in a moment of great difficulty we have agreed that we have to preserve this final with an audience in the stands and with a Charterhouse it is overflowing and that is what we are going to try. "

Luis Rubiales: "The first measure has been to rule out the celebration on April 18 and during the next week we are going to agree on a date between the three institutions so that the two fans can once again organize themselves in time to go to dispute this magnificent final. Because It is not going to be played only on the field of play but, as both presidents say, it is going to be disputed days before in Andalusian lands. We are happy if a good understanding can be reached, which I am convinced will be like this. "

Aitor Elizegi: "Prima collaborate with the situation we are all living in and work with a little in the medium term and go until the last possible day in which the fans could, which is our objective, enjoy a normalized game and, of course, open. We We need to breathe for our fans and that is what we have to put ahead. Also their health and that of the staff we represent. "

Jokin Aperribay: "The first thing is public health and guaranteeing to our hobbies how they will participate, since they are the key piece in this final. I think we have to thank the Federation and the clubs, Athletic of course, the availability to seek the best solution".