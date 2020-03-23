Rubí Ibarra the quinceañera from Mexico reappears before coronavirus

Share it:

Rubí Ibarra, who had become the most famous quinceañera in Mexico a couple of years ago, returned with everything on social networks in the presence of the pandemic coronavirus that is affecting everyone.

With a Becky G-style photo, the young woman became quite a lady after being away from the entertainment world for a while, and after fifteen years she became a musical star.

"You are so very beautiful God", "Hello how beautiful these many blessings to you and your whole family", "Very beautiful Rubí, go ahead with your dreams", "Divinely beautiful princess", they wrote to Rubí.

Recall that for a time the girl was severely criticized due to the fame she achieved as many considered her to be a young woman without talent, but that was not an impediment to her being able to participate in various ceremonies.

It is worth mentioning that Rubí has ​​not shown any project on the door, but that was not an impediment for the young woman to continue keeping in touch with her fans.

Recall that the entertainment world is in quarantine due to the coronavirus, so Andrea Legarreta was one of the first celebrities to submit to isolation because she takes too much care of her family.

