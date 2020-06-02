Rubens Sambueza announced his departure from Pachuca

Share it:

The Argentine extreme Rubens Sambueza announced this Monday through his Instagram account his departure from Pachuca, which arrived at the Opening 2019 from Lion.

"I will always be grateful to Pachuca for giving me the opportunity to play in this great institution. Thanks to the club employees who made me feel comfortable and kept an eye on me since I arrived. Thanks to my teammates and coaching staff for giving me confidence to play and enjoy soccer.", wrote.

Sambueza became the second loss of Pachuca facing the Opening 2020.

Before his compatriot, the striker, dissociated himself Franco Jara, who agreed to sign for the American Dallas.

During his almost two-semester relationship with Pachuca, the former player of River Plate, Flamengo and Club América he played 26 games in which he scored a goal and gave six assists.

Sambueza was recently proclaimed as the third player with the most assists in Mexican soccer in the last five years with 43 passes for goal, only surpassed by the Colombian Dorlan Pabón of the Monterrey with 53 and Elías Hernández from Blue Cross with 49.

In his time in Mexican soccer, Sambueza also played a role in the disappeared Tecos, Toluca and León.

Opening 2020 would already have a start date

After several weeks of uncertainty, it seems that the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) and the club managers were able to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Health of the Government (Ssa) so that Roll the ball again on the Mexican courts.

And it is that according to Álvaro Navarro, vice president of the Braves of Juárez, the start of the tournament Opening 2020 would be next July 17thalthough he mentioned that the matches will be sin fans in the stands.

It is worth mentioning that Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out a few days ago that the Liga MX It can only be held in those squares that they have an epidemiological traffic light that allows the development of the sport.

The suspension of Closing 2020 occurred after the celebration of day 10, being América against Cruz Azul, in an Azteca stadium without fans, the last match played due to the health alert due to the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), which so far has left the country 90,664 infections registered and 9,930 deaths, according to the updated report from Ssa.

Finally, on May 22, by mutual agreement between the leaders of the Liga MX, said contest was canceled without a champion team, although many considered that it should have been given to the Blue Cross by remaining as leader of the Table with 22 points, with seven dates to be disputed.

