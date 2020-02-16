Rubén Sánchez from 'The island of temptations': "Christopher would be Bale and Fani Neymar"

No doubt he became one of the protagonists of the program thanks to his romance with Estefanía. The media contestant has gone through Sports Carousel to talk about his past as a soccer player, his time at the program and the sport that he still loves today: football.

He has revealed his favortio team: "I am very Athletic, I get pissed off as they mark my team. "And he has also acknowledged that" he misses football "and that He would have liked to have "someone to guide me" in the past.

On his step pro the program makes it clear that he does not regret anything he did, although there were some moments when he had a really bad time: "I really liked watching the program, the worst moment has been when in the bonfire of Fani and Christofer they put me in broth. "

In addition, it is clear which player would be each: "Cristopher would be Bale, Fani Neymar." Although he has recognized that "Fani is a very good aunt but she had to know how to take her because she was a sugar cane, a time bomb."