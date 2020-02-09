Rozada loses the papers again: he had to be held by several people after being expelled

The coach of Real Oviedo, Javier Rozada, has been expelled again this Sunday in the 72nd minute of the game against Rayo Vallecano for protesting excessive way a penalty called by the referee at the request of the VAR. Trujillo Suarez went to see the image repeated on the screen, after the VAR advised him to do it by one hand in the Lolo area, and after observing the repetition, he decided to point out a penalty. At that moment, Rozada threw a bottle of water on the floor and had to be caught by several people on his bench, who prevented him from entering the field, while shouting protesting in an exaggerated way.

Although Lunin got to touch the ball, Ulloa did not fail from eleven meters and made the goal of the final tie.

Rozada already left an unfortunate image on December 22 in his team's game against Racing, when he also had to be grabbed and pushed by his players to leave the field, after chase the refereeMuñiz Ruiz, who described in the minutes: "He walked towards me having to be held tightly by several players of his team. In the locker room tunnel he faced me with his arms raised a meter away shouting loudly “What are you doing?” After that behavior, Rozada was sanctioned with two matches. recidivism it can make this time the punishment more extensive, as Iturralde González explained in Sports Carousel. In addition, Iturralde said that it is not only a penalty, but that Lolo should have been expelled for the action.

After the meeting, Rozada apologized for his behavior in response to a question from Toni López in Carrusel Deportivo: "It is not the play itself, it is a cluster of circumstances that we have been going through, but the referee is right, so I apologize (…) If he says Iturralde that, it will surely be like that. "

Oviedo is in the 17th position of the Second Division, tied for points and with one game more than his immediate pursuer, Albacete, which marks the permanence. Málaga, the first team in the red lantern and that has one less point, plays this Sunday from 20:30 against Numancia.