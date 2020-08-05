Royal Fortnite Party: ESPN 8 The Ocho is coming, the festival of the most original sports

Share it:

Waiting to attend the digital concert of Kenshi Yonezu, the summer programming of Fortnite Party Reale continues unabated and is enriched with ESPN 8 The Ocho, an event entirely dedicated to the most original sports broadcast by the homonymous American cable channel.

During the ESPN 8 show The Ocho, fans of Fortnite Chapter 2 can go to the area of ​​the map used for the Royal Party and attend a fun marathon with the best championship races and a wide selection of activities from the most original sports universes.

During the event you will be able to admire, for example, adrenaline jumps from crazy heights, Cornhole races and robot battles that will tear each other apart. The show will officially start from 15:00 Italian Saturday 8 August, with reruns that will be broadcast on the Fortnite Party Reale giant screen at 22:00 and 02:45 on the night of Sunday 9 August. Here are some of the shows that will embellish the ESPN 8 The Ocho show schedule:

Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle

2019 Death Diving World Championship

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

2019 Spikeball College Championship

2019 Golden Tee World Championship

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

The formula chosen by Epic Games with Royal Party seems to have breached the hearts of fans, but not only: recently, Fortnite Royal Party has bewitched VICE US, with its journalists who have defined it as "the funniest way to go to the cinema".