Royal family, who are the members who work to support themselves just like Meghan and Harry would like to do

There Royal Family news that literally detonated the British monarchy in the first week of 2020 wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to give up the family (but not the noble title) to try to earn their own money and become more independent. And do you know that they wouldn't even be the first? Indeed, among the ranks of the Queen's relatives there are many members who work normally and even if they do not play a leading role in the British monarchy they are still children and grandchildren of the sovereign of England who have built a career on the basis of their studies and passions.

Even if you don't know anything about royal salaries, know that there is a lot of money at stake when it comes to Kate Middleton and Prince William, who have a fixed income coming from several funds (including the Sovereign Grant that Harry and Meghan want to give up), but Zara Tindall, the princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York, Lady Amelia Windsor how do they earn?

We went to look at their (hypothetical) Linkedin profile to find out how the "junior" royals earn their bread, that is, those who are related to the Queen but do not work directly for her.

Royal Family, members who work normally

Zara Phillips

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's first granddaughter, in a riding competition in Australia in 2020. Jono SearleGetty Images

Zara Phillips Tindall is the first granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, perhaps one of her favorites. Open and spontaneous, she does not work directly for the monarchy and does not even have a noble title because her mother, the royal princess Anna, chose this path for her when she was born. What does Zara Phillips do? Her passion is horses: she is a riding champion who also won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. The freedom that she and her husband Mike Tindall have to move as they wish has also made her an ambassador of super luxury brands like Rolex, a commitment worth £ 1 million more on her already greedy family heritage (she's still a Queen's granddaughter!) every year.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor at the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. Karwai TangGetty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor she is not among the Queen's closest relatives, but her grandfather is Edward Duke of Kent, first cousin of The Queen to whom he is very close. Amelia is a "without portfolio" royals and you don't see her often at Windsor events because she is very busy with her career as a model and influencer.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips with his wife Autumn at Ascot 2019. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Peter Phillips is the brother of Zara Tindall: he is also the nephew of the Queen so from this relationship he will have inherited money and houses, but for work he does the Sport Consultant. He worked for years in Formula 1 until he opened his Sports & Entertainment UK Ltd, where his wife also works Autumn Phillips.

Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex

The family of Prince Edward, the last child of Queen Elizabeth. Chris JacksonGetty Images

Even if you're the son of a reigning queen, you have to work. In the case of Prince Edward, the last-born of Elizabeth II, perhaps more out of ambition than out of real need for money. For years he was CEO of a TV production company and his wife, Sophie of Wessex (one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite daughters-in-law) worked for years in public relations, leading her studio. For a decade they have been actively working for the Crown so they have left their respective careers, but for several years they have been the example of Royal working despite the cumbersome kinship, even if it did not work.

Beatrice and Eugenie of York

The princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York at Ascot 2019. Karwai TangGetty Images

Since apparently two seats are released from senior royals in the family, wouldn't Beatrice and Eugenie of York be the perfect substitutes for Meghan and Harry? As long as they want to leave their respective careers: Princess Beatrice is Vice President of the Partnerships and Strategy division at Afiniti, a multinational company that deals with data and software. Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, deals with art: after her studies she did internships and traineeships up to her current job, director of the Mayfair Hauser & Wirth gallery. And their respective husbands and companions also have normal jobs: Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie of York's husband, is a commercial and ambassador for Casamigos, the Tequila company of George Clooney and Rand Gerber. and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, future husband of Princess Beatrice, is a super rich and affirmed entrepreneur.

