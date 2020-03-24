Royal blue the seasonal color that the famous ones are wearing

Share it:

Royal blue is the color that has become a trend for this spring summer season and is that several artists have used this color in various presentations in recent days such as dresses, makeup and nail decorations with which they have caused a sensation on Instagram.

Pati Chapoy, Vanessa Claudio, Galilea Montijo, Maribel Guardia, Andrea Legarreta and Gomita are some of the celebrities who fell in love with the strong tone which looks spectacular to them.

As if that were not enough, the hairstyle is giving a lot to talk about because short hair is still in fashion for this 2020, so several actresses have said goodbye to the length of their hair to look younger with this new cut.

It is worth mentioning that the artists are the first to put fashion on social networks because with this they become more popular so they gain more followers such is the case of Michelle Salas, who from a young age was interested in modeling and galmour as well that her grandmother Silvia Pinal who has always maintained her bearing.

Another girl who has become popular for her way of dressing is Angela Aguilar who at 16 is a very avant-garde girl because everything that is in fashion she is the first to boast to her millions of fans.

