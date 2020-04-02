Entertainment

Rowling's solution for quarantine

April 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
One of the most difficult things in this quarantine is finding ways to entertain children, especially the little ones. Their vitality is always very high, and having them confined at home is difficult, not only for them, but for the parents themselves, who have to figure out how to keep them entertained throughout the day. And seeing that problem J.K. has arrived Rowling as our savior, launching the online platform 'Harry Potter at home', with a multitude of games focused on the famous wizard boy universe.

“Parents, teachers and caregivers working to keep children entertained and interested while we are locked up may need a bit of magic. For over twenty years, Hogwarts has been an escape for all readers and fans, young and old. During the weird times we are now in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly haven for yourself, your family, and those you care for. ”

Harry Potter bluray saga

Warner Bros.

Among the things that we can find on the online site, there are games, videos, puzzles and a free version of the first of the books, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' in its audiobook version. At least, thanks to this initiative, desperate parents have one more tool to be able to distract their children even for a few hours each day and to rest. Thank you J.K. Rowling!

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

