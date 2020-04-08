Rousaud: "Invoices were divided to avoid internal controls at Barçagate"

Share it:

Emili Rousaud, vice president of Barça whom Bartomeu asked him yesterday to resign, has assured on the microphones of 'Here with Josep Cuní ', in SER Catalunya, who did not understand the Barcelona president's decision. "Bartomeu called me and said he wanted to do a remodeling on the board and I had misgivings with some managers, including me, "said the Bartomeu dolphin until yesterday.

In addition, it has uncovered that the Barçagate, Uncovered by Cadena SER, has been the trigger for the government crisis that broke out yesterday at Barça. "We know that invoices were divided to avoid internal controls and that's not right, "said Rouseaud, confirming the information on the Cadena SER.

"I have no information on how is the audit manager, "he admitted. On the figure of Masferrer, suspended from duties until the audit appears, the manager said that" he was surprised that another manager told him yesterday that Masferrer He called him to ask him questions. "Perhaps he is advising the president, I don't know."

As for the reasons for the degradation, Bartomeu argued that "there was leaks that bothered players"and that" he questioned the work of the executives. "Rouseaud has revealed that he did not accept the suggestion and that he is reflecting on the request." I asked him that it was best to speak face to face when the state of alarm passed, I told him to let me reflect to say something … but it seems to me little brave do this by phone and without prior notice, "he confessed.

Rousaud has complained about the forms and asked for time to reflect. "I ask for calm, I have done nothing to deserve this treatment. It is lawful that Bartomeu wants trustworthy people and does not discuss anything, but they are not the correct ways to call in full confinement ”, highlighted the manager from Barcelona.

The executive has finished explaining that "I would be very excited" be president of Barça, although he assures that "does not know if the conditions are met". "I have never gone so far as to run for the presidency, among other things because I wanted to clarify the picture. A continuing bid for a board that did not have enough credibility would not make much sense," he concluded.

