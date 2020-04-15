Rousaud insists: The existence of corruption in the club is evident

Share it:

Businessman Emili Rousaud, former institutional vice president of the FC Barcelona, He stressed in a statement on Tuesday that the existence "of corruption within the club is evident" by the case 'Barçagate', because the contracts signed with I3 Ventures they shredded 'to avoid internal controls'.

Rousaud sent a note to EFE in which he responds to the announcement of the Barcelona to file a complaint against him for the statements he made when he left the club and referred to the 'Barçagate', and reported the launch of a page (www.femnetfcb.cat) for partners and followers who want 'that this case be clarified with all its consequences'.

It is known for 'Barçagate' a case uncovered by Radio Barcelona, who reported that the club hired a company (I3 Ventures) to offer a positive version of the board's action on social media, but that, in the absence of the audit, the Barca it would have paid the service at an off-market price, as noted by information published on Sunday by the newspaper 'Sport'.

In addition to that role, I3 Ventures He launched criticism on various social media accounts against Barcelona members, former players, former coaches, former presidents and future candidates for the 2021 elections.

Knowledge of this activity, and of the alleged cost overrun (one million euros) and the payment made (on invoices below two hundred thousand euros to avoid management control), led a group of board members to face with the president of the Catalan club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and strain the relationship and even ask him to advance the elections, until he invited three of them to leave the meeting.

In the end, six managers left the board (Emili Rousaud, Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elías, Josep Pont, Maria Teixidor and Jordi Calsamiglia) and, after his departure, Rousaud pointed out that in the case 'Barçagate' Someone at the club had 'reached into the box', and on Monday night, after a board meeting, the board decided to file a complaint against the resigned manager.

In his six-point statement, Rousaud It expresses the following: 'The existence of corruption within the club is evident in the fact that contracts between related companies (one based in a tax haven that violates the money laundering prevention law) have been crumbled with the In order to avoid internal controls, approvals by the Awards Committee (which ensures purchase at market prices) and by the Board of Directors'.

'The categorical statements I have made on this matter are absolutely true and demonstrable. The views I have made are absolutely well founded. Which allows me to state that the announced complaint has no basis whatsoever. At the time, I informed the club of these irregularities but, unfortunately, they were the cause of my resignation. However, it cannot be underestimated that it is a moral obligation, but also a legal one, to publicly denounce irregular actions that may constitute a crime ', point two and three point out.

Given this position, Rousaud It also warns that it reserves the right 'to carry out the actions that in law proceed in defense' of its' legitimate interests and rights, especially when considering, for all the aforementioned, that the announced complaint could be a crime of false accusation and a crime of insults, since its real purpose could only be to stain my personal honor. ' 'This matter is left to my lawyer (Diego Artacho from the law firm DWF-RCD)', Add.

Finally, Rousaud points out in the last two points of the statement: 'I have never questioned the honor of our beloved club and its employees. On the contrary, I am very honored to have been able to serve my dear Barca and having had the opportunity to meet people who work at the club with a high professional and human quality. My intention at all times has been to be consistent with my performance on the board since the beginning of the mandate, action guided by transparency, honesty and respect for the partner, and not to disappoint the trust that I have placed in the Board in the past elections'.