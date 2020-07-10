Round One Warming Up: IIDEA presents the contents of the first international event

Share it:

The first appointment with “Round One Warming Up", The cycle of preliminary meetings that will enrich the offer of content and opportunities for sector operators, brands and the media in view of the first edition of Round One, the international business event dedicated to operators in the esports sector.

The first "Round One Warming Up" had in fact the presentation of the contents of the event to be held on September 21 with which IIDEA in partnership with ProGaming Italia, intends to catalyze the world that gravitates around esports in Italy, making it the reference business appointment for the sector in our country, and to create moments of meeting for publishers, tournament organizers and teams to continue in his work in favor of market development, promoting the professionalisation of operators, giving the sector greater visibility and promoting the involvement of brands, media and institutions.

Esports report in Italy in collaboration with Nielsen Sports and international benchmark.

The event will first of all host the presentation of third Report on Esports in Italy created in collaboration with Nielsen Sports and will also provide a comparison with the international scenario thanks to the participation of Michael Heina, Nielsen Sports' International Esports Lead. A look at foreign markets will allow us to better contextualize the Italian situation and compare national trends with the rest of the world.

On the occasion of the first Warming Up, the research company provided some advances of the new survey which, to quantify the phenomenon with greater precision, changed the method of defining the fans, in order to isolate a more aware and expert sample of the sector: from the first analyzed data, a very significant growth of the fan base can be observed, with the penetration on target 16-40 which increases by more than 30%. In addition, those who confuse esports with the "play with esports video games"and almost 40% who have never heard of it.

All indicators that confirm an increasing awareness of this phenomenon, beyond all expectations, by the Italians.

Brand and Esports at the center of the discussion panels

During today's Warming Up they were also three panels announced that during Round One will be specifically dedicated to the brands interested in better understanding the investment potential in the world of esports. What are the visibility opportunities for brands in the competitive gaming sector? What are the most interesting experiences of sponsoring esports events in the world? What are the possible synergies with the esports teams? How to measure the return on investment?

To answer these and other questions, important international guests will be involved, including endemic and non-endemic brands, publishers, event organizers and successful international teams. The goal is to bring the brands operating in the Italian market closer to the esports sector by offering an overview of the best strategies and ways to collaborate with the industry of reference. Digital Showcase Round One will also be an opportunity to present the first "Digital Showcase”Signed by IIDEA with the participation of the main esports operators active in Italy.

During the event, a video will be made available in which the members of the Association, teams and organizers, will introduce themselves to possible sponsors or investors who are thinking of landing in the world of esports with a showcase that will showcase those who animate the esports sector. in Italy.

Italian Esports Awards

IIDEA today also announced an important novelty on the Italian Video Game Awards front, which this year will see two special editions of the awards. If the one aimed at developers will take place at First Playable, the international B2B event of reference for the developer world in Italy, on the occasion of Round One awards dedicated solely to the world of esports will be awarded. The are born today Italian Esports Awards, the awards dedicated to excellence in the esports sector, with a new logo that represents a common thread with the dragon tail brand that has become so iconic in recent years and with 5 awards dedicated to Best Italian Team, Best Italian Player, Best Italian Content Creator, Best Italian Caster and Esports Game of the Year. The winners will be decreed by a specialized jury, composed of Stefano Silvestri (director of Eurogamer.it and head of the esports section of La Gazzetta dello Sport), Filippo Pedrini (Esports, Entertainment & New Media Advisor), Francesco "Deugemo" Lombardo (Esports Reporter ), Sara "Kurolily" Stefanizzi (variety streamer) and Ivan Grieco (streamer, caster and professional presenter).

Round One Warming Up

The approach to Round One includes three further "Round One Warming Up": the second Warming Up will be held on 23 July and it will be a time when we will talk about Italian success stories with the speeches of Marco Maestranzi (General Manager of NL Esports), Federico Brambilla (CEO and Co-Founder of exeed), Luca Pagano (CEO and Co-Founder of QLASH) and Max Rapetto (CEO and Founder of HSL Esports); the September 10 Michael Heina (Nielsen Sports' International Esports Lead) will address the theme of how i brands can approach esports; the September 17th instead Tommaso Mattei (Consulting & Research Leader of Nielsen Sports) will present a preview of an in-depth research related to social media listening in the esports area in Italy.

IIDEA partners for Round One

The first edition of Round One will be organized by IIDEA in partnership with ProGaming Italia, Nielsen Sports, Trentino Marketing, Trentino Sviluppo – Trentino Film Commission, APT Garda Trentino and Riva del Garda Fierecongressi spa. Further details on the complete program, awards and how to participate will be shared shortly. To stay updated on the event, you can follow the site and register for the dedicated newsletter so as not to miss the previews that will be revealed in the coming weeks.