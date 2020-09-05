Rotten Tomatoes’ record score surpasses that of the first season

Share it:

The The Boys season two has arrived on Amazon Prime Video for just 24 hours and is already a record of appreciation among fans: Rotten Tomatoes has just revealed the score and, if you were still unsure whether to watch it or not, now you will have no more excuses.

The portal has in fact promoted the first three episodes of The Boys 2 with a exorbitant 98%: at the time of writing, there are 58 positive and only two negative reviews, while the public score, with 110 votes, reaches a milder 89%.

The new episodes have therefore totally eclipsed the result of the first season, already excellent in itself, but that only reached 75% of “freshness” and just 20 reviews. We remind you that, according to the parameters of Rotten Tomatoes, a title is considered valid only if it obtains a score higher than 70%.

Great new entry by The Boys 2 is the anti-heroin played by Aya cash, which in addition to being a valuable addition to the vigilante team, has also made a lot of talk about the notable differences between the series and the comic of The Boys and, if you really can’t wait for next week to find the most bloodthirsty and unfair superheroes on TV, you can always pass the wait by discovering the brand new collection of Funko Pop! for The Boys.