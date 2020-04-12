Rothen, former PSG player: "I know that the Mbappé and Real Madrid almost took place"

The story between Real Madrid seems to be over yet. This is demonstrated by the latest statements of a former Paris Saint Germain player, Jerome Rothen. "I know from sources that the Mbappé and Madrid almost took place", explains the former soccer player.

Rothen's statements, collected by the Paris Team website after an interview with Radio Montecarlo, excite Real Madrid. "I know from sources that what Kylian Mbappé did to Real Madrid was almost done. But with what is happening, It is certain that Mbappé's arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed. "

However, the current sports commentator also considers that the arrival of the Frenchman at the white club "has been postponed."

"With what is happening, the arrival of Mbappé will surely be postponed. But in no case will Mbappé's contract with PSG be prolonged. The club agreed to part ways with him this summer. It's all about time", concluded.

