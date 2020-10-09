Ross’s ex-wife and the unbelievable wrong decision

Remember Ross’s ex-wife, Geller Carol, who first appeared on Friends in the second episode ever? The actress who played her was, Anita Barone, different from the one we later learned about. The Baron chose to leave the series after only one appearance, a choice she might have regretted.

Barone played Carol in A different wife, the second episode of the first season, when she introduced herself to Ross (David Schwimmer) announcing that she was pregnant with her child, after recently leaving him for a woman. We then saw her do her first sonogram with Ross and his mistress Susan at his side, giving viewers an idea of ​​what Ross’s son Ben would become.

Viewers never imagined that it would be the first and last time they would see the actress. In fact in episode 9 Thanksgiving dinner, Carol was not only older to be a few months pregnant, but she was played by a completely different actress, that is Jane Sibbett.

Barone left the show supposedly entirely unaware of what he would later become. The motivation? According to the actress, his role wasn’t important enough.

Although Carol was a significant part of the story during Friends’ 10-year airing, she was just a recurring character who appeared every now and then. However, he has taken part in some important stories like when Ross and Rachel got into a fight after their breakup or when Ben almost became a star.

However, Barone stood trying to be a fixture in another project and so she decided to leave Friends and go to auditions for other shows. After Friends, he played a couple of roles on several little-known American television shows before landing a major role in The Jeff Foxworthy Show, a sitcom with comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

As was in his plans, he performed the wife of the main character Karen. But the show was canceled after just one season on the American ABC network. A few years later, however, NBC bought the rights and released a second season. Unfortunately, in this case, the broadcaster chose a different actress for the role that was previously Baron, that is Ann Cusack.

Since then, the actress, now 51, has appeared in a few other TV series, but sadly with unsatisfactory results. In short, nothing has equaled the popularity she would have had by remaining in the role they had assigned her in Friends.

