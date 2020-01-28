Ross (David Schwimmer) talks about the lack of diversity and the sexist jokes that are made in 'Friends'

Share it:

If you are one of those who are seeing again 'Friends'in a loop (or have you never seen it and you have put it to it?), surely you have noticed the lack of diversity, homophobic and sexist jokes or sexist leaves that appear. In addition to Joey, many of these scenarios stars Ross, a character who has a somewhat abusive relationship with Rachel, that he hates that his son plays with dolls and that he laments his failed relationship with Carol, emphasizing every two times three that he is a lesbian.

Now, David Schwimmer He has talked for the first time about everything that concerns him as Ross and has done so in an interview with the British media The Guardian, where he has presented his point of view.

"I was very aware of the lack of diversity in the series, and I asked for years that Ross dated a girl of color. One of Ross's first girlfriends was Asian American, and then dated an African American. For the latter I made a great campaign on my part. But the truth is that the 'show' was groundbreaking in its time, talked about sex in a natural way, about gay marriage and of different relationships. In the pilot, my character had left a woman for another woman, and then I went to their wedding … ".

ROSS (DAVID SCHWIMMER) TALKS ABOUT HIS ROLE IN 'FRIENDS'

David He reflects on what is a 'show' of 25 years ago and that, after all, he portrayed what society was then, but in the same way it was a series ahead of its time.

"We also have to take into account the context in which it was done. We have to see it now with a critical eye and understand what was being tried then. I am the first to say that there are perhaps inappropriate things, but I feel that my barometer was calibrated in that moment. I was very informed about social problems and equality. "

See 'Friends'With violet glasses you can squeak, but understanding that it is a' show 'of the 90s can make you understand what was being told then and in what context.