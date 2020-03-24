Rosie O’Donnell raises $ 600,000 to fight COVID-19

Share it:

From finding ways to help others deal with isolation to event cancellation, the entertainment industry is reacting to the Coronavirus pandemic in different ways. Most people recover from COVID-19, but COVID-19 can cause serious illness in older people or those with pre-existing conditions.

Rosie O'Donnell's special streaming program raised nearly $ 600,000 for patients with the virus.

His show on Sunday included Gloria Estefan singing "There’s always tomorrow", Kristin Chenoweth with "Taylor the latte boy", Gavin Creel with "You matter to me" and Darren Criss with "Being Alive".









The special aired live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel. The money will go to The Actors Fund to help those with the Coronavirus.

Other highlights included Neil Patrick Harris performing magic with his children, Patti LuPone performing "A Hundred Years From Today" and Adrienne Warren live from her tub singing "Simply the best".