 Rosario Dawson would have a multi-series contract to be Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian

The landing of Rosario Dawson in the Star Wars universe to play Ahsoka Tano It seems more real every week. There is still nothing official but more and more websites are pointing in that direction. The last one is The Direct, with information from insider Daniel Richtman, which also points in the line of another thing that was said, that the actress will have a multi-series deal when he lands in the galactic universe.

The idea behind all this is that Dawson would appear as Ahsoka in the second season of "The Mandalorian", would star in his own series, but also with this he points to his Possible appearance in more Star Wars Disney + live action series. This makes us look directly at the series prequel to ‘Rogue One’, centered on Cassian Andor, and on obi-wan series, which would be expected to arrive on the streaming platform in 2021 and 2022 respectively, according to the latest sound.

This type of contract is common to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and it would not be surprising if a similar formula is used on the Arrowverse – and would thus allow a character to unite all the series, in addition to the obvious common link of the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka Tano is a character who landed in the life of Anakin Skywalker in the middle of the Clone Wars, and as far as we know, was alive at the time of the end of the Galactic Civil War (year 4 after the Battle of Yavin, seen at the end of "Episode IV: A New Hope"). If it will also appear in "The Mandalorian", we know that it will continue alive after the events of "Episode IV: Return of the Jedi", and therefore could serve to link everything without having to resort to the Skywalkers.

Via information | The direct