 Rosario Dawson will star in the HBO Max DMZ adaptation series

The actress Rosario Dawson keep up with comics adaptations. After seeing her in the couple of movies from Sin city, as the Night nurse in the Netflix Marvel universe or even have it as the voice of Wonder Woman in the animated movie "Wonder Woman: Bloodlines", now the actress is involved in the DMZ comic adaptation series Preparing for the HBO Max streaming platform. In fact will star in the series In the role of Alma Ortego.

The plot of the comic takes place in a United States torn apart by a second civil war, leaving Manhattan as a demilitarized zone. While the comic focuses on a reporter named Matty, the version of DMZ that prepares for the small screen would focus on Ortego, the character that would play Dawson, a "fierce doctor … who embarks on a distressing journey to save lives while desperately searching To his lost son. While fighting the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who now control the island without law, it becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost there: hope. ”

The filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“The New Gods”) will produce the series, in addition to possibly directing the pilot, together to help showrunner of the series Roberto Patino ("Westworld"). The release date has not yet been announced.

Via information | Deadline | THR