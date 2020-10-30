Rosario Dawson will be Ahsoka Tano, Disney + confirms

The presence of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian had already been revealed by all the magazines and the most authoritative sites in Hollywood, and now it’s here further confirmation from Disney +.

As reported by Corey Van Dyke of Kessel Run Transmissions, the official Disney + India account has posted a graphic (now removed) confirming that “Rosario Dawson will play the famous Jedi from Clone Wars”. Speaking of new entries, the post recalls that in the new episodes Wrestler Sasha Banks will also make her debut, who according to rumors will play the role of Sabrine Wrench.

She first appeared in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we remember, Ahsoka Tano is one of the great protagonists of the animated series of the same name which aired for 7 seasons and ended last May, where she made her debut as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan.

The second season of The Mandalorian also stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Timothy Olyphant. Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyia, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed have signed the direction of the new episodes.

We leave you to our review of The Mandalorian 2×01, available from today on Disney +.