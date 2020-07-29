Entertainment

Rosario Dawson, the 5 best films of the Sin City star

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Good, beautiful, with an explosive character: a Rosario Dawson nothing is really missing to ingratiate himself with the fans, who in fact unconditionally love the American actress since the beginning of a career that has lasted for twenty five years.

Let us then try to analyze Dawson's path and identify what might be in our opinion five most significant tests that the actress has given us during these almost three decades of activity.

The thought obviously runs immediately to Spike Lee's historic 25th hour, which in 2002 contributed significantly to consecrating the young Rosary; a few years later, in 2005, it was the turn of the first, unforgettable Sin City by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez.

In 2007 Dawson gave us another great test in that Grindhouse – A Proof of Death which, despite being a half flop at the box office, presented us with the usual string of memorable characters made in Quentin Tarantino; on the other hand, the hilarious dates back to a year ago Zombieland – Double Hit, sequel to the first chapter directed by Ruben Fleischer.

READ:  Scream reboot recovers David Arquette as Dewey Riley

However, one of our forays into the world of the small screen deserves a mention: among the various Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders Rosario Dawson was one of the most successful elements with his Claire Temple.

Are there any other movies in which you loved Dawson? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, a bad disappointment for Rosario Dawson has recently come from the world of television seriality.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.