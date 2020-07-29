Rosario Dawson, the 5 best films of the Sin City star

Share it:

Good, beautiful, with an explosive character: a Rosario Dawson nothing is really missing to ingratiate himself with the fans, who in fact unconditionally love the American actress since the beginning of a career that has lasted for twenty five years.

Let us then try to analyze Dawson's path and identify what might be in our opinion five most significant tests that the actress has given us during these almost three decades of activity.

The thought obviously runs immediately to Spike Lee's historic 25th hour, which in 2002 contributed significantly to consecrating the young Rosary; a few years later, in 2005, it was the turn of the first, unforgettable Sin City by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez.

In 2007 Dawson gave us another great test in that Grindhouse – A Proof of Death which, despite being a half flop at the box office, presented us with the usual string of memorable characters made in Quentin Tarantino; on the other hand, the hilarious dates back to a year ago Zombieland – Double Hit, sequel to the first chapter directed by Ruben Fleischer.

However, one of our forays into the world of the small screen deserves a mention: among the various Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders Rosario Dawson was one of the most successful elements with his Claire Temple.

Are there any other movies in which you loved Dawson? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, a bad disappointment for Rosario Dawson has recently come from the world of television seriality.