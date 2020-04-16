Rosario Dawson reportedly confirmed her appearance in The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To date we have only had rumors linking Rosario Dawson with the second season of the series The Mandalorian, but now the actress herself exterminates any doubt that we might have regarding her participation in the new episodes.

Dawson told Variety that he wants to be in the two great science fiction universes, "Star Trek and Star Wars. I will be in both and I tell you that I would already be. I'm just going to retire. Then I can focus only on going to class and the office. That will be all"

About his role as Ahsoka Tano in the series starring Pedro Pascal, he said that "That is not confirmed yet but when it happens I will be very happy. I am very excited about the arrival of that confirmation at any time"

Regarding a possible participation in Star Trek, the actress assured that it is enough for her to be a secondary character of the Romulans or the Vulcans, although her father gave her the idea of ​​playing a different character. The actress thinks that being Q, the omnipotent, would allow her to jump between series like Discovery and Picard in order to get to know them all.

The Mandalorian is still premiering episodes from its first season in our country and the next documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Star Wars Day to reveal unpublished secrets of the production of this global phenomenon.

In the absence of confirming Dawson for the new episodes, we do know that Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Bill Burr and Michael Biehn, among others, will be there. This season will premiere at some point yet to be finalized in October of this year.