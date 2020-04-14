 Rosario Dawson excited about the possibility of being Ahsoka in The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great news for the second season of "The Mandalorian" is the potential incorporation of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the character created by Dave Filoni in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" that would make the jump to real action. Although the news is practically a fact due to the veracity of the portals that reported on it, the study has yet to confirm that this is the case, meanwhile we have Dawson's first words about it.

In his recent participation in the podcast "After-Show" from Variety, the actress has spoken in a hypothetical key to express her excitement at the opportunity to play this character who has been gaining a place over the years:

It is not confirmed yet but I will be very happy when that happens. I am excited that it will be confirmed at some point.

The actress has remarked that, in case it happens, it should "Totally because of the fans".

Dawson's involvement in new episodes of "The Mandalorian" it could derive in its own particular series, if we pay attention to subsequent information that has come out in the last days.

Rosario Dawson has broke her silence on Ahsoka Tano! "That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I’ll be very happy. I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point" – She says it would be "a million and one percent because of the fans." (@Variety) pic.twitter.com/EBV9fALyML – Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) April 14, 2020

Via information | Variety