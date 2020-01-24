General News

 Rosalind Chao joins the Shang-Chi cast in a key role

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of actress Rosalind Chao

While we wait to see if the recent information confirming that actress Michelle Yeoh would join the cast of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is confirmed, the news of the possible incorporation of the actress jumps Rosalind Chao.

American actress of Chinese origin, seen in "The Laundromat. Dirty money", "Plus One", in some Star Trek movies (“The Next Generation”, "Deep Space Nine") and that we will also see in the movie "Mulán" of this 2020, will interpret a prominent character that at the moment It is described only as "Mom", and that aims to be the mother of the character that actress Awkwafina will play, already announced as part of the cast. It is a secondary character, but that seems to have its significance within the plot. Recall that the film has been commented on more than one occasion that will take into account family issues, and that the relationship between Shang-Chi and his father will be the core of the story.

Shang-Chi was going to start shooting this January, but the thing ended up being delayed without really having a new known start date. However, it is known that it is falling. In fact, actress Awkwafina recently traveled to Australia, where Shang-Chi is supposed to be filmed, suggesting that the production could start sooner rather than later. The growing movement at the casting level also supports the idea of ​​an imminent start of shooting.

Via information | The Illuminerdi



