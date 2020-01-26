Rosalía with a shaved head impacts her followers

Share it:

Mexico.- Rosalia is one of the best-known Spanish artists of the year who has collaborated with several artists of international stature by placing several hits on the popularity charts and with more views on YouTube.

Recently, a photograph of the Catalan singer who has shocked her followers has been shared, where Rosalia is seen with part of her head shaved and with tufts on her sides.

This image is very different from that handled by the now famous artist, as it contrasts with her long hair. The photograph corresponds to the stage of adolescence of the artist.

This has led his followers to classify it as "chola" or as they are known in Spain as "choni". So far the artist has not commented anything about her past image.

