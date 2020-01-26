TV Shows

Rosalía with a shaved head impacts her followers

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico.- Rosalia is one of the best-known Spanish artists of the year who has collaborated with several artists of international stature by placing several hits on the popularity charts and with more views on YouTube.

Recently, a photograph of the Catalan singer who has shocked her followers has been shared, where Rosalia is seen with part of her head shaved and with tufts on her sides.

This image is very different from that handled by the now famous artist, as it contrasts with her long hair. The photograph corresponds to the stage of adolescence of the artist.

This has led his followers to classify it as "chola" or as they are known in Spain as "choni". So far the artist has not commented anything about her past image.

A publication shared by ROSALÍA (@ rosalia.vt) on



Rosalía is a 26-year-old Catalan singer who is also a composer and music producer. His genres include pop art, electronic, experimental, worldbeat, new flamenco, Latin pop and reggetón

. (tagsToTranslate) Rosalia

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.