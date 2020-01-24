Rosalía surprises with "Juro Que", a return to the purest flamenco

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish singer Rosalía starts with traditional tangos in the new single she has just published, "Juro Que", a prison theme produced by her and by El Gincho in which she swears that she will "pawn everything", her "Gucci bag, diamonds and ivory, "to get his" child. "

"That my child has already been imprisoned for more than four hundred days. I had him hugged in bed when the police arrived. Not even a kiss could I say goodbye and that burns me," thus starts the pure tango with its characteristic sound effects that the nominated artist to two awards Grammy sings the actor Omar Ayuso ("Elite"), who plays his imprisoned love.

This is an album in which the artist returns to the purest flamenco in a song in which she talks about a love broken by her partner's imprisonment: "I swear that, I swear that, I swear that, I swear that the time that you're inside I'll wait for you. "









With the flamenco guitar by Joselito Acedo, and a picture of palm trees among which are Macario Ibáñez, José Manuel Fernández or Claudia Gómez, Rosalía interprets this theme with an aesthetic starring three monochromatic costumes: pink, yellow and red. Colors that also leads to your already personal nails.

After the Spanish singer posted on her social networks (at 6:00 p.m.) this video directed by Tanu Muiño the "I like you" have begun to move this message on Twitter that contains the link to the video and a brief text: " I swear that "(accompanied by two broken hearts).