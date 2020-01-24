TV Shows

Rosalía surprises with "Juro Que", a return to the purest flamenco

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish singer Rosalía starts with traditional tangos in the new single she has just published, "Juro Que", a prison theme produced by her and by El Gincho in which she swears that she will "pawn everything", her "Gucci bag, diamonds and ivory, "to get his" child. "

"That my child has already been imprisoned for more than four hundred days. I had him hugged in bed when the police arrived. Not even a kiss could I say goodbye and that burns me," thus starts the pure tango with its characteristic sound effects that the nominated artist to two awards Grammy sings the actor Omar Ayuso ("Elite"), who plays his imprisoned love.

This is an album in which the artist returns to the purest flamenco in a song in which she talks about a love broken by her partner's imprisonment: "I swear that, I swear that, I swear that, I swear that the time that you're inside I'll wait for you. "

READ:  Salma Hayek looks shocking neckline at the Golden Globes




With the flamenco guitar by Joselito Acedo, and a picture of palm trees among which are Macario Ibáñez, José Manuel Fernández or Claudia Gómez, Rosalía interprets this theme with an aesthetic starring three monochromatic costumes: pink, yellow and red. Colors that also leads to your already personal nails.

After the Spanish singer posted on her social networks (at 6:00 p.m.) this video directed by Tanu Muiño the "I like you" have begun to move this message on Twitter that contains the link to the video and a brief text: " I swear that "(accompanied by two broken hearts).

. (tagsToTranslate) Rosalia (t) New video (t) New Simple

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.