Rosalia joins Tik Tok and causes great sensation among her fans

Rosalia could not resist Tik Tok, the app of the moment that millions of her loyal followers use. For every celeb it is vitally important to be very close with his followers through social networks and applications like this. The Spanish singer has used her Instagram profiles, Twitter, Facebook … to announce to her fans that now they can also find her in the musical phenomenon of Tik Tok.

What excited fans the most was that Rosalia used her own songs, among the favorites "With height" and "Badly" to premiere on Tik Tok. Many of the singer's followers confessed to having downloaded the app just to be able to watch the Catalan videos, where she was very happy. Something that attracted a lot of attention were its extra-long and very colorful nails.

Like Rosalia, other celebrities such as Will Smith, BTS, Shakira or Justin Bieber, also opened their accounts this fun app, which already has more than 500 million active users worldwide.

On the other hand, Rosalía won his first American Grammy on Sunday for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for his production "El mal querer". The performer was also nominated for Best New Artist (which Billie Eilish won); Rosalia made history with that nomination because she was the first singer to reach a main category, singing in Spanish.